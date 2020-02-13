Woman tells Dundalk district court she had anger management issues

A 26-year-old woman, who was prosecuted for shoplifting from Penney’s in the Marshes Shopping Centre, admitted in Dundalk district court last week that she had anger management issues at the time, but claimed she has changed.

Fatima Bello, with an address at an apartment block on Anne Street, Dundalk, was detained after placing clothing and electrical goods worth €269.50 in a branded Penney-s bag without paying on October 10 last.

The court heard on arrival she was being abusive to the security guard. The defendant had six previous convictions - including for assault for which she was placed under an 18 month peace bond. The Defence barrister said she had instructions that the offending was a mistake.

Ms. Bello, who told the court “I haven’t abused anyone since”, was remanded on continuing bail to April 15 for preparation of a Probation report.