Deaths in Louth - Thursday January 13 2020

The death has occurred of Owen (The Hacker) Flanagan of Drummond Etra, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Louth

Peacefully at St. James Hospital, Dublin on Tuesday February 11, 2020. Beloved husband to Marie and devoted father of Brian, David and Fiona.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sons, daughter, son-in-law Vinny, daughters-in-law Marian and Michelle, grandchildren Chloe, Ida, Katie and Emily, his nine sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and his many friends.

Reposing at Deery’s Funeral Home, Carrickmacross (A81 C653) this Thursday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning from his residence, on foot to St. Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Carrickmacross.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carrick Cancer c/o of any family member or Deery’s Funeral Directors, Carrickmacross.

May he rest in peace



