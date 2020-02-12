Newly-elected TD Ó Murchú vows to 'deliver' for Louth in the Dáil

Newly-elected Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú has vowed that he will tackle housing, drug-related crimes, and healthcare in his new role and went on to thank the activists who helped with his campaign.

In a Facebook post, the SF TD said: "I want to thank every single person in Louth who voted for myself and Imelda Munster on Saturday to return two Sinn Féin TDs for this constituency.

"I am going to the Dáil to deliver for you and everyone in this constituency and across the island.

"My top priorities are delivering housing, reducing drug-related crime and improving healthcare.

"I am an Irish Republican and I will work towards a United Ireland every single day.

"To all of the activists who helped with this campaign - this is your victory, you’ve earned it, go raibh míle míle maith agaibh."

Ruairí Ó Murchú received 12,491 - exceeding the quota of 11,778.

His SF colleague for Louth/East Meath Imelda Munster topped the polls with 17,203 votes.