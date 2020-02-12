#GE2020
The tallies, votes, surplus' and distributions - How the Louth general election candidates finished
Gener election
How the Louth general election candidates finished - votes, surplus' and distributions
The below graphic shows the votes, surplus' and distributions that shaped how the 15 general election 2020 candidates for the Louth constituency finished up.
The success of Sinn Féin across the country during this general election was very much reflected in the bellwether constituency of County Louth, as Imelda Munster and Ruairi Ó Murchú claimed the top two spots in this five-seat constituency with relative ease.
Below is the breakdown of tally boxes from across the constituency
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on