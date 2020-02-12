Weather
MET ÉIREANN: Snow and ice warning issued for Louth tonight
Met Eireann have this afternoon issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for County Louth
According to met.ie: "Icy parts tonight with wintry outbreaks. Some snoe accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere.
The warning is valied from 8pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.
