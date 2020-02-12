Weather

MET ÉIREANN: Snow and ice warning issued for Louth tonight

Met Eireann have this afternoon issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for County Louth

According to met.ie: "Icy parts tonight with wintry outbreaks. Some snoe accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere.

The warning is valied from 8pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.