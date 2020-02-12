Louth to benefit as 26 new sergeants assigned to Garda Region

An Garda Síochána have announced today that 26 recently appointed sergeants have been assigned to the North Western Region, the region which covers the counties Louth, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford and Galway.

They are among 113 Gardaí promoted to the rank of Sergeant at the end of January 2020 by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Commenting on the announcement, Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, John Twomey, said:

"The appointment and allocation of these additional 113 Sergeants will increase our supervisory capacity, which was a key request by Garda members at all ranks under the Garda Cultural Audit, and will enable us to enhance the delivery of community-focused policing as part of the Garda Operating Model."

According to An Garda Síochána, the numbers assigned across the State are:

North Western Region: 26

Eastern Region: 16

Dublin Metropolitan Region: 35

Southern Region: 29

Bureaus/Specialist Units: 7

This brings the total number of Garda Sergeants to 2,079, the highest number of members at Sergeant rank since 2010.