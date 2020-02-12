Accused of seriously assaulting garda in Dundalk

A 39 year old man accused of seriously assaulting one garda and assaulting two of their colleagues, is to have his case dealt with at Circuit Court level

Colin Gilbert with an address at Rodstown, Cortown, Kells is charged with assault causing harm, two counts of assault and a further charge of obstructing a Garda, at the Imperial Hotel, Dundalk on May 28th last year.

At Dundalk district court last Wednesday after Sgt. Fintan McGroder said the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment on those charges, Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to the 18th of March for preparation and service of a Book of Evidence

The remaining matters - including damaging bed linen and furnishings and public order offences, were struck out.