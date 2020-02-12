Deaths in Louth - Wednesday February 12 2020

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Farrelly (née McGuinness) of Willow Close, Ardee, Louth



On February 11, 2020, peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Rosaleen will be sadly missed by her six children Seamus, John, Michael, Mairead, Siobhan and Elizabeth, her brother Michael McGuinness, sisters Eileen (Duffy), Alice (McElvanney), grandchildren, daughters and sons-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law and her many close and loyal friends.

Rosaleen will repose in the Oratory in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on Wednesday Feburary 12 from 3pm to 9pm.

Removal on Thursday morning walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frank Everitt of Marian Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth

On February 10, 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Frank, beloved husband of Breda and loving dad to Richard, David and Ciara.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in-law Francis, daughters in law Abby and Maria, grandchildren Killian, Finn, Isla, Eoin, Eve, Leah, Conor, Cody and Aibheann, brothers Hal, Tony, Pat and Jimmy, sisters Maura, Olive and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am walking to St. Mary’s Church, James Street for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Cremation will take place on Saturday, 15th February, at 12 noon in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin at 12 noon.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, the Fr. Peter Mc Verry Trust.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mark Hoey of Hazel Beech, Ballymakenny, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On February 10, 2020, suddenly at his home in his 22nd year. Mark, beloved youngest son of Marguerite and Oliver and loving brother of Damien and Edel.

Very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, Damien’s partner Kathryn, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda, from 4.30pm until 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday 14th February at 10.30am in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Fieldstown. Burial afterwards in Ballymakenny Cemetery.

House private, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Agnes Mc Keon of Medical Missionaries of Mary, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly from Mohill, Co. Leitrim



On Tuesday February 11, peacefully, in Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents, Mary and James, four sisters, three brothers and two nephews.

Sadly missed by her brother Jack, her many nieces, nephews and their families, relatives and many friends, and her MMM community.

Funeral Mass in the MMM Convent on Thursday 13th at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin McGeough of The Lynns, Annagassan, Co Louth



In his 102nd year, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Kevin, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née Hoey) and loving dad of Gerard, Kevin, Richard, Oliver, Fergal, Fintan, Martin and Paddy.

Predeceased by his daughters Catherine and Philomena. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Thursday from 3pm until 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace