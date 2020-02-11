Weather
STORM DENNIS: New storm set to lash Ireland later this week
The UK Met Office has officially named a potentially damaging new storm system barreling towards Ireland and the UK this afternoon.
Storm Dennis looks set to bring “widespread strong winds and heavy rain” and gusts of more than 70mph are possible over hills and coastal areas.
The storm is set to begin impacting Ireland and the UK on Friday and through the weekend.
