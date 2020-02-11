Louth shop issued with temporary closure order by Food Safety Authority

A Louth shop received a closure order last month after "evidence of rodent activity" was found in an external building on the premises by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The cold room, walk-in freezer, and three storage areas in an external building at the Londis shop at the Bellurgan Service Station at New Road Bellurgan were closed by the FSAI temporarily.

The report stated: "Closed area: external building consisting of a walk-in cold room, walk-in freezer and 3 storage areas), New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth"

A copy of the closure order can be viewed here