Large increase in number of apartments completed in Louth last year

There was more than a 200% increase in the number of apartments built in Louth in 2019, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

115 apartments were completed in Louth in 2019, compared to 38 in 2018. 54 were completed in the last quarter of 2019 alone.

In total 699 dwellings were completed in Louth last year. 128 of these dwellings were single houses - 10 fewer than 2018 and 456 were scheme houses, 32 more than in 2018.

Overall, there was 99 more dwellings completed in Louth in 2019 than in 2018, an increase of 16.5%.

The primary data source used for the New Dwellings Completions series is the ESB Networks new domestic connections dataset where the date that the connection is energised determines the date of completion.

It is accepted that the ESB domestic connections dataset is overestimating new dwellings and the CSO has adjusted for this overcount by using additional information from the ESB and other data sources.

The New Dwelling Completions series is based on the number of domestic dwellings connected by the ESB Network to the electricity supply and may not accord precisely with Local Authority or Eircode Routing Key boundaries.

It is possible to find out how many dwellings were completed in Dundalk last year by examining it at an "Eircode Routing Key level." According to this metric, the CSO says that 462 new dwellings were completed in Dundalk last year.