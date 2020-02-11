Dundalk IT to host Public Health Fair this Saturday

Dundalk Institute of Technology is set to host its very first Public Health Fair this coming Saturday, February 15th on the campus.



The event, which has been organised by trained nurses, midwives and academics from DkIT’s Department of Nursing, Midwifery & Early Years, is to take place in the Muirhevna Building on the DKIT campus on Saturday from 10 am- 2 pm.



According to a statement released on the DKIT website, the event “includes a variety of public health talks, check-ups and demonstrations relating to topics such as cancer care, healthy bones, infection control, mental wellness, heart health, ageing well and becoming a mother”.



The event has been designed by the coordinators to provide the general public with an opportunity to meet one-to-one with health professionals and academics in the college and to educate people on general wellbeing and health.



Visitors will have the opportunity to undertake different types of general testing such as blood pressure and sugar monitoring by professionals. The event is also to include a CPR workshop through the Hands for Life, Irish Heart Foundation programme.



There will also be a selection of demonstrations and interactive stands from organisations such as the National Cancer Care programme, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, The Louth Hospital Dundalk, Maire Keating Foundation, Irish Skin Foundation, Happy Bones and others.



The event has been organised by Dundalk Institute of Technology as part of the 2020 celebrations for the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife which was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in honour of the two hundredth anniversary of the year of Florence Nightingale’s birth, the foundational philosopher of the modern nursing practice.



This is the beginning of a full calendar of events organised by the institution as part of the year-long celebration.



The event is free of charge and open to adults of all ages.