Poll-topper Imelda Munster says change has been called for

As poll-topper in County Louth, Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster described her success, and that of her party, as a “big endorsement” of change from the people.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank every man and woman who took 10 minutes out of their day, walked into the polling booth and cast their vote for myself and my colleague Ruairi Ó Murchú. It’s a big endorsement from the people,” explained Deputy Munster.

“I think our message of change resonated with people. I think people wanted to see change and they wanted to bring about that change.”

What a difference a few weeks make. Just a month ago, the thoughts of Sinn Féin claiming two seats in Louth looked highly unlikely. Deputy Munster agrees they felt it could be a struggle.

“But I think Sinn Féin in Louth, we’ve a good, strong team in Louth and we’ve always been quite vocal in relation to issues and that sort of thing. We knew it would be a struggle, but I think in the last number of weeks there’s been a bit of momentum building.

“You could sense that change was in the air. You know when you’re knocking doors and talking to people. We always felt it was achievable. We set out to get the two. But certainly we didn’t, I didn’t anyway, expect this sort of endorsement for myself. It’s a huge honour and I’m just so thankful for every man and woman who went out and voted for me yesterday.”

With the party’s success across the country, Deputy Munster said it showed that people were “fed-up of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael”.

“Well Sinn Féin wants to be in Government, we’re up for Government, we’ve said that loud and clear. We want to bring about the changes that we want to bring about. We want to give families and workers a break. We want to change the whole system.

“It’s been the two parties since the foundation of the state. I think the message was clear coming down in the car, listening to the different information, coming from the count centres was that every single count centre voted for that sort of change - that they’re fed up of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.”