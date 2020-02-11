Green Party’s Mark Dearey emotional but says he enjoyed the campaign

Green Party candidate Mark Dearey is no stranger to election counts and the full range of emotions that come with them - this was his fourth attempt at grabbing a seat in Louth.

In the end, despite getting so close, it wasn’t to be in 2020.

Speaking with the Democrat afterwards, on Monday afternoon, Mr Dearey was taking it on the chin, but the emotion was clear.

“Ah look it’s emotional you know. You don’t really want to be in the room at a moment like this, but thanks to the people who supported me and the voters who voted for me. It’s been a great day for the party and really I’m just delighted that green politics is now a significant part of the next makeup of the next Dáil. I just came so, so close to being part of that. I’m not but lookit, thank you to everybody who voted for me, thank you.”

Mr Dearey’s elimination came on the ninth count. He received 8,497 votes in total.

Reflecting on the campaign, Mr Dearey said he enjoyed it all - regardless of the end result.

“It was a joy. I’d a very short campaign, I only made the decision on January 4 or 5, maybe that contributed to my failure in the end, just a little bit too short you know, but you never know.”

He feels the voters have given the establishment a very big message - and he wants to see change.

“It’s a huge, huge change in how people think about politics. It’s generational and it’s not going to go back to the way it used to be.

I don’t know how it will settle down, it will settle in some way, but I think that the headline issues in this election, housing, and health, Sinn Féin nailed it. You can, in my vote, and in the fact that we have 12 TDs elected, or will have, you can see that climate is something the people are voting on, otherwise, we wouldn’t have been picking up those late transfers that got us over the line in so many constituencies.

“But I do think that the climate emergency must become part of the national political debate in a very serious way and policy needs to drive it.”