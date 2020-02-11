Funeral arrangements for tragic Louth teen Keane Mulready-Woods released

The funeral arrangements for tragic Keane Mulready-Woods of Beechwood Drive, Drogheda, have been released.

Keane died tragically on January 12, 2020. He was the beloved son of Elizabeth and Barry and loving brother of Darren, Courtney, Ryan and Jack.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11 o’clock in Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House Strictly Private.