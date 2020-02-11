Deaths in Louth - Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The death has occurred of John Hoey (Jnr) of Ladywell Square amd formerly of Culhaine Street, Dundalk

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his mum Mona (née Gray). He will be sadly missed by his loving family, dad John, twin-brother Jim, sister Margaret, brother Michael, brother in-law Thomas Gray, sister in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family home Culhaine Street, from Tuesday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cortege driving to Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk, for burial.

The death has occurred of Willie Winters of Monasterboice, Louth

Peacefully, at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Willie, beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving dad to Marie, Joe and Oliver. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, Marie’s partner Damien, daughters in law Pauline and Lorraine, grandchildren Lisa, Kim, Aoife, Aoibhinn and Jamie, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, his special cousin Josie, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (A92K76N) from 3 o’clock until 9 o’clock on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o’clock arriving to the Church of the Nativity, Fieldstown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Ballymakenny Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Day Care Centre, Scarlet Street. House private on Wednesday morning.

The death has occurred of Keane Mulready-Woods of Drogheda, Louth

Tragically. Keane, beloved son of Elizabeth and Barry and loving brother of Darren, Courtney, Ryan and Jack. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11 o’clock in Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House Strictly Private.