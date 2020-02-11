Fitzer describes election result as 'happiest day of life' while Nash praises Breathnach

Just like in 2016, Peter Fitzpatrick claimed the nail-biting final, fifth seat in the Louth constituency in 2020. However, this time around he made history as the first Independent candidate in the Wee County to be elected since 1933.

In 2016, as part of Fine Gael he saw off Ged Nash - the Labour man claimed the third seat this time. Without the backing of a party, it was going to be a big ask to get over the line, but the Louth GAA chairman made it.

Speaking to the Democrat afterwards, on Monday evening, Deputy Fitzpatrick said it was the “happiest day” of his life.

“To be honest, it’s probably the happiest day of my life. I’m an Independent for the last two years. It was a big decision leaving Fine Gael, I left for my own personal reasons.

“I’ve put a team here for the last two years, I knew from day one that it was going to be a tough battle.”

He added: “For the last two years I really really worked hard, and I think in fairness, getting 6,000 first preference votes built a steady foundation starting off. I’m just delighted, I’m very, very happy.”

Fitzpatrick’s former party mate Fergus O’Dowd, who snatched the fourth seat, said he was hoping to continue his work for the people of Louth.

“I think I’ll look forward to working [in the next Dáil] - 46 years in public life, I look forward to continuing my work.”

Labour’s Ged Nash was “thrilled” to get that third seat, but paid tribute to Fianna Fáil’s Declan Breathnach.

“The first thing I want to do is pay tribute to Declan Breathnach. Declan is a fine public representative, someone who I’ve soldiered with on the council for many years and whose done this county an incredible service over the years. And I hope that Declan, when he is reflecting on the future, feels himself that he has a role to play in public life.”