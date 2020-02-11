Louth councillor expresses disappointment that Council unable to open applications for the minor road improvement schemes

Local councillor Erin McGreehan has expressed her disappointment that Louth County Council are unable to open applications for the Local Improvement Scheme LIS and the Community Involvement Scheme CIS for 2020.

Cllr McGreehan highlighted her regret at the announcement. She stated there are tertiary roads all over this County that are in a "disgraceful and dangerous state and the Council do not have the funds to fix them. The LIS and the CIS have been the schemes that facilitated the upgrade of these roads.

"Most disappointedly we were informed today that since 'outstanding applications …. significantly exceeds expected funding available for 2020. We will not be accepting applications for 2020'.

Tertiary road is a misnomer according to McGreehan, these may be called minor roads, but have major importance. They have thousands of people living on them, hundreds of families who pay their property taxes and deserve safe and adequate road conditions.

The North Louth Councillor believes that it is necessary that the next “Government, whoever that may be, takes into consideration the chronic underfunding of Local Authorities and make funds available to Councils to upgrade these minor roads”.