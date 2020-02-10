Historic change for County Louth with Sinn Féin surge, big casualties and firsts

Louth’s Famous Five

1 Imelda Munster (SF): 17,203

2 Ruairi Ó Murchú (SF): 12491

3 Ged Nash (LB): 11659

4 Fergus O’Dowd (FG): 11282

5 Peter Fitzpatrick (IND): 10779

QUOTA: 11,778

The success of Sinn Féin across the country during this general election was very much reflected in the bellwether constituency of County Louth, as Imelda Munster and Ruairi Ó Murchú claimed the top two spots in this five-seat constituency with relative ease.

It was clear from the early tallies at the count centre in the Carnbeg Hotel in Dundalk on Sunday, that Sinn Féin were on the cusp of something truly special. An incredible electoral breakthrough for the party.

Those early tallied boxes, although more so from the south of the county - Imelda Munster heartland, showed that she was streaking away from the opposition already, and her running mate, Ó Murchu, was following close behind.

Both Munster and Ó Murchú were ultimately the first past the post on the opening count - Munster snatching 17,203 first preference votes - steaming past the quota of 11,778, while Ó Murchú grabbed 12,491.

However, it wasn’t until Monday afternoon that the remaining seats were eventually filled in a nail-biting conclusion to the count and the election.

Mark Dearey of the Green Party pushed hard, but was eliminated on the penultimate ninth count.

This left a shootout between Fergus O’Dowd, Declan Breathnach, Peter Fitzpatrick and Ged Nash for those all-important three remaining seats.

O’Dowd looked safe after that ninth count when his eliminated party running mate, John McGahon’s votes were distributed, giving the elder statesman of Fine Gael 2,674, bringing him to 10,159 overall.

But Fitzpatrick was clinging on tightly to the fourth seat, too, taking 609 of McGahon’s surplus to bring him to 8,988. Fianna Fáil’s Declan Breathnach was hanging on to the fifth and final seat with 8,771 votes, over 100 more than Labour’s Ged Nash.

The tenth count, however, proved decisive as Nash, O’Dowd and creating some history, Independent Peter Fitzpatrick, were all elected - first since 1933 in County Louth.

The biggest casualty was Fianna Fáíl’s Declan Breathnach - for the first time Louth will not have a sitting FF deputy.

What the make-up of a national government will be is still unclear, but in Louth it was a historic election, which has changed the political landscape of the Wee County forever.