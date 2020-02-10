Eliminated Louth candidate Dearey: "Climate emergency must become part of the national political debate"

Green Party candidate Mark Dearey spoke to the Democrat following his elimination on the 9th count. He received 8,497 votes in total.

How are you feeling after being eliminated so late in the count?

“Ah look it’s emotional you know. You don’t really want to be in the room at a moment like this but thanks to the people who supported me and the voters who voted for me. It’s been a great day for the party and really I’m just delighted that green politics is now a significant part of the next makeup of the next Dáil. I just came so, so close to being part of that but I’m not but lookit, thank you to everybody who voted for me, thank you.”



How did you find the canvassing this year?

"It was a joy. I’d a very short campaign, I only made the decision on the 4th or 5th of January, maybe that contributed to my failure in the end, just a little bit too short you know, but you never know."



Would you have any comments on the way the people have voted in this election - and the fact that people have sent a strong message to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael?



"Ah more than, more than a bit of a message. It’s a huge, huge change in how people think about politics and its generational and it's not going to go back to the way it used to be. I don’t know how it will settle down, it will settle in some way, but I think that the headline issues in this election, housing, and health, Sinn Féin nailed it. You can, in my vote, and in the fact that we have 12 TD’s elected, or will have, you can see that climate is something the people are voting on, otherwise, we wouldn’t have been picking up those late transfers that got us over the line in so many constituencies.



"But I do think that climate emergency must become part of the national political debate in a very serious way and policy needs to drive it."



