Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, February 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Doherty (née McElroy) of Cortial, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Peacefully at her home in Cortial, Kilkerley, surrounded by her loving family. Kitty, beloved wife of Eamon, much-loved mother of Sheila (Houston), Brian, Eamon, Martin, Joanne (Duffy), Séan, Siobhán and Shannon. Sadly missed by her adored granchildren, brothers Pat, Joe and sister Mairead. Deeply regretted by sons in law Stephen and Eamonn, daughters in law Sinead, Carolyn and Lorraine, and partners Aine and Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm until 10pm today, Sunday, and again tomorrow, Monday, from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Family flowers only,donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

The death has occurred of John Hoey (Jnr) of Ladywell Square and formerly of Culhaine Street, Dundalk

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his mum Mona (née Gray). He will be sadly missed by his loving family, dad John, twin-brother Jim, sister Margaret, brother Michael, brother in-law Thomas Gray, sister in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arrangements will be confirmed on Monday afternoon

The death has occurred of Martha McCourt (née Boyle) of Bavan, Omeath, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her beloved husband Owen. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne and Eileen, her son Peter, and her sons-in-law Pat and Frank. Also by Maireád (Peter's partner), her grandchildren Gavin, Kerry, Christopher, Caroline, Leanne, Ryan, Rebecca and Owen, her brothers-in-law Hughie and Tony and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode A91DX94) from 1.00pm Monday. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.15pm to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Willie (William) McKeever of O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in his 90th year surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maisie (née Lee), parents Bill & Susie, brothers Jim & Brendan, sisters Margaret & Sheila. Willie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sisters Kathleen, Bernie, Maura & Dolores (Liverpool), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, staff and friends in St. Oliver’s and by all who knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home on Monday evening between 5 o’clock and 8 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40 walking to St Nicholas Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Thereafter walking to Old Castletown Cemetery for burial. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240

“Willie's family would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely, the doctors, nurses, staff and residents of St Oliver’s for the wonderfu care, the happy times, memories and for making Willie a part of their family over the years. Thank You, the Mc Keever family.”