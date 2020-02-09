Louth Labour party candidate Ged Nash feeling confident as count continues

Labour Party candidate Ged Nash appeared in confident mood while speaking to the Democrat on Sunday evening in the count centre for the Louth constituency in the Carnbeg Hotel on the outskirts of Dundalk.



“It’s a little open in the air at the moment, but we can see a pathway and those that are more experienced tell (me) these tallies will see a difference”, he says.



Nash added: “We did much, much better than the exit polls would suggest from the national outcome of the party”.



The Labour candidate was pleased with how the counts are turning out so far.



“I’m very proud of the result we managed to attain here in Louth. We’re slightly ahead of Fianna Fail TD, of course, Declan Breathnach and not that far behind Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd”.



Speaking in terms of receiving transfer votes, Nash said: “We are all competing for that last seat but expect to get significant transfers from Imelda Munster in terms of this surplus and a decent transfer from James Byrne, a Drogheda based Fianna Fail candidate.



“I am much more relaxed than what I was this time four years ago, standing in this very room when I got a healthy first preference vote but couldn’t buy a transfer for love nor money”.



“I know we are more transfer-friendly now and the way it seems to be going is it may very well favour us”.



Commenting on the strong Sinn Fein support from the Louth Constituency, Nash feels the party has a considerable amount of responsibility in terms of keeping up promises made.



“Very impressive result for Sinn Fein, there’s no doubt about that. What comes with that is responsibility and I think they need to think seriously about the messages they were given,

they promised a lot and let’s see if they’ll deliver”.



In relation to minorities within society and the impact that candidates can have if elected, Nash said: “I know that government is very difficult, you can achieve a lot as I think I had in my own short stint in government, particularly for people on low incomes, people who expect our society to protect their sense in the workplace and improve their working conditions and so on”.



After being in a similar situation in the general election back in 2016, when Nash was in close contention with now Independent candidate Peter Fitzpatrick, it however resulted in a loss for the Labour candidate.



This time around, Nash says he is confident and after receiving 1,065 transfer votes from Imelda Munster’s surplus, he was brought up to 6,889 votes; leaving him at third place behind elected Imelda Munster and Ruairi O Murchu for the time being.



With the quota being 11,778, Nash’s fate is still uncertain.



“I’m not a betting man but I’d say maybe 60/40 in our favour, then again there’s a fair bit of football to be played in the next few hours and into tomorrow (Monday), so let’s see what happens”.