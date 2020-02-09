Louth candidate Fitzpatrick: "I think I have a 50/50 chance of getting my seat back."

The Dundalk Democrat spoke with Peter Fitzpatrick as he arrived at the count centre just after 8pm this evening. The Independent candidate said he was "very, very happy" with his polling numbers so far and told us how he hopes the "Irish weren't conned in this election" with regards to "budgets and predictions" which he said were "pulled from the sky".

DD: How are you feeling about your results so far today?

PF: Well, in fairness, I kinda knew what was gonna happen. I knew Sinn Féin was going to take two seats. I know that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are going to get a seat each because they both have running partners and I think their running partners will get them through.

I kinda knew from day one that it was going to be a dog fight between Ged Nash, Mark Dearey and myself. It’s just important at this stage to keep ahead of them and whatever chance you have of getting your seat, just keep ahead of the posse.

Imelda Munster’s 5000 distribution is going to be very, very important there. She’s a Drogheda candidate and I’m just hoping I can minimize the damage there.

DD: So you’re feeling positive overall, you’re in a good position so far...

PF: If you told me yesterday that I was going to get over 6000 votes I’d be delighted. The position I’m in at the moment, I’m just very, very happy.

The race is not over yet. We’ve a long way to go and I’m just delighted to be in the race and I still think I have a 50/50 chance of getting my seat back.

DD: Are you hoping your seat will be announced tomorrow?

PF: I was talking to the deciding officer yesterday and she told me she was going to quit this evening at about 10:30pm. The fact that there was 15 candidates in it. They’re going pretty well here now at the moment. I just can’t wait to see how Imelda Munster is turns out. If I can minimize the damage, that’s what I’m trying to do at the moment.

DD: Do you think that the people sent a message voting for independent candidates such as yourself and more left wing leaning parties such as Sinn Féin? The results were so strong and indicate that people want a change from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil?

I think people wanted a change but I just hope that the people who have promises this change, that they’re going to keep their commitments. In fairness, a lot of these budgets and predictions were kind of pulled from the sky as such. I just hope that the Irish weren't conned in this election.