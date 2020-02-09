Sinn Fein's Ruairi Ó Murchú: 'We’ve had a spectacular day today'

The initial euphoria and outbursts of collective Sinn Fein joy had subsided just minutes earlier, Ruairi O Murchu was still in the count centre in Dundalk chatting away with supporters and having his photo taken with both young and old.



The Democrat caught his arm and used a wall as support for a brief interview.



It was clear that Mr O Murchu was dealing with a range of emotions. He collected his thoughts and mentioned the intensity of the campaign over the past three weeks.



On a personal level, how was he feeling right now?



“It’s hard to say. You see, initially, all your planning is on a day to day basis,” began the newly elected Sinn Fein TD for Louth. “We were getting a really good response on the doors and the poll numbers were backing that up, but you’re never really sure until you see votes. So, I’d like to thank the people of Louth and east meath who’ve come out for us here, myself and Imelda.”



The celebrations were already well and truly underway, but Mr O Murchu was looking ahead and the sense of newly minted responsibility he now had.



“It’s an endorsement of the solutions that Sinn Fein are offering, so we’ve been given a great opportunity and we need to ensure that we deliver upon it.”



He was still coming to terms with the achievement, he returned to the personal impact of day’s events.



“Personally I think I almost feel elated. I will eventually feel that, but it’s very humbling… my friends, my family, the activists who have been out and knocked doors day in day out and have put up posters and have done all the needful.”

There are so many to thank, he says.

“And then all the people down the years who’ve put in great work. I’d like to thank Gerry Adams for what he has done across this country, but particularly for what he’s done across this constituency.

“I’d like to thank people like Arthur Morgan who put in a huge stint over the years. There’s too many people to name and I’m afraid I’ll leave someone out.”



He added: “I will do my utmost not to let them down.”



But what of his party’s success across the country? He had thoughts on the scale of the triumph.

“We’ve had a spectacular day today - this is a game-changer in political terms and it’s a great responsibility, but we can’t let it past so we need to ensure that we deliver, because people want us to deliver change and that’s what they asked for and that’s what they’re looking for.”

Before moving on, he reiterated his thanks to those that got him where he is today - and the need for real change was over to him and his party to deliver.

“I’d like to thank them, my intention is never to let them down. To do my utmost, whether that’s individually or collectively. I want to play my part in delivering change.”