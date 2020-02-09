Fine Gael's Fergus O’Dowd: ‘The people have made a significant judgement’

Outgoing Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd says he is happy with how he has performed in the general election so far, currently sitting in third place behind the two elected Sinn Fein TDs in the Louth constituency, adding that he has “no problem working with any party”.



Reflecting on the count so far, Mr O’Dowd said: “It’s a very interesting election, the people have spoken and we all must accept our judgement. Obviously I’m happy that I’ve done well and that I’m the leading contender after Sinn Fein. Clearly we all have a lot of work to do for this constituency and if I’m elected to the Dail again I look forward to doing my work.”



On the issue of potentially working with Sinn Fein, Mr O’Dowd was open to the idea.

“On a personal level I have no problem working with any party. I work with Sinn Fein, I work with every party. Because anybody who’s elected by the people is entitled to respect and the working relationship, because we all want the one thing, we all want our constituents to be better off, to have happier lives and have better health services, more housing, all they deserve.”



His running mate John McGahon looks likely to miss out, but Mr O’Dowd congratulated him on his first general election tilt.

“John did very well. It’s his first time. I think he did exceptionally well. He’s got a famous name as well, which is nice to have.”



As for what the next few hours holds, Mr O’Dowd said it will be an exciting finish.



“It’s in the hands of the Gods. We know it’s going to happen, it’s just a question of when. Who is going to be there and who isn’t. I’m happy to be here, I’m delighted to participate in this election and I feel I got an excellent vote considering the national picture.”



Looking at the Fine Gael picture nationally, Mr O’Dowd said it was a “significant judgement”.

“I think that the people have made a significant judgement. I still don’t know whether Fianna Fail of Fine Gael will have the most seats. Obviously Sinn Fein, if they had ran another candidate here, they’d have had three elected. But that’s politics. The national picture is for a government that works and it’ll be up to the party to decide its policy.”