Fianna Fail's Declan Breathnach believes he's “still in with a shout” for close final seat in Louth

As the first day of the count in the Louth constituency was drawing towards a close, outgoing Fianna Fail TD Declan Breatnach said he was “still in with a shout” for what looks to be a very close final seat.

“I was pleased with the campaign. We left no stone unturned. Every house and door in the area that I was given to canvas was knocked by a massive team of canvassers. We had upwards of 50 people out on a daily basis, morning, noon and night, so I’m hugely surprised, disappointed, having a staff with me that have worked tirelessly, the people have spoken.



“Ultimately I’m still in with a shout, probably for the last seat. It’s too early to call. It’s actually too complex to call, the degree of distribution of the Sinn Fein surplus, not to talk about what’s going to happen in terms of how close, I suppose, Peter Fitzpatrick, Ged Nash and myself and Mark Dearey are.”

Mr Breathnach says that regardless of the final five that get elected, he hopes they work together for the greater good of the region.

“The one issue I would say, if it’s not me, I hope the five that are elected will work in a collegial fashion on behalf of the people in the region.”

Looking back at his campaign, Mr Breathnach says getting the local national balance is tough.

“We dealt with over 6000 representations. Clearly getting the balance between the parish pump politics and indeed national politics is difficult.”

The outgoing TD feels Louth has a great bank of local Fianna Fail councillors that will support the region and its people.

“We can talk about politics until the cows come home, but it’s about people and enhancing the region we live in and whether I’m one of those or not, I think we have a hell of a Fianna Fail crop of councillors here in Louth who will do their best on behalf of the people.”

Looking at party strategy in Louth, Mr Breathnach said he “ceded a huge area of ground” to his running mate James Byrne.

“I’m certainly disappointed in my own first preference voter, but then again, I ceded a huge area of ground to James Byrne and it wasn’t James’ day either and the drop in my percentage poll is something in the order of 13% on personal basis last time, I think it’s 8.16% on this occasion and it is deeply disappointing.

“But I’m more disappointed for my hardworking staff and supporters than I am for myself, but maybe we’ll have our bua ar an lá.”