Louth Sinn Fein Cllr says hard work after disappointing local election in 2019 has 'paid off'

Sinn Fein councillor for Louth, Antoin Watters says that hard work after a disappointing local election last year has played its part in the party’s success in the general election.

Speaking to the Democrat in the count centre in Carnbeg Hotel, Cllr Watters added that he was “delighted” with the turnout.

“We didn’t have a great local election, so I suppose, thinking of a General Election coming up, we always had the doubt.

“We worked hard, we have a good team of counsellors there who are constantly working representing their constituency.”

He added: “So, look, we’re always going to be back on the ground after a win or a loss, so we’re always going to be there. That’s why the work paid off and we have two TD’s to show for it.”

Reflecting on the day so far, Cllr Watters said described it as a “great day”.

“I’m delighted with the turnout and the support that we got, especially in the North Louth area.

“We’re working very hard over the last 20 years to build this seat and the profile we have out there.



“So look we’re delighted. A lot of hard work went in, a lot of country roads and everything covered.”



He added: “We were on the ground, we hit it hard and look, absolutely delighted and I have to say Imelda and Ruairi here are two great TD’s to be representing us in the Dail.



“So, look, very excited for the future and the next coming months, it’s very good.”

Looking at the local issues that Cllr Watters wants to tackle, underfunding for rural areas is a major problem.

“Look, for me, in the rural constituency, there’s a lot of issues. Underfunding in the North Louth area. We are constantly giving out about the quality of the roads.



“Me, myself, you are paying contributions for building new houses and it’s not going towards improving infrastructure around you. A lot of people that we’re talking around the doors are of the same opinion that we need more investment in rural Ireland because people deserve it, everyone deserves it.”

Improved communications infrastructure is another issue, Sinn Fein will look to tackle.



“Broadband is a massive issue. It is something that I will be sitting down with Ruairi in the coming weeks and months to start our plan for what we can do for the North Louth area because, at the end of the day, we deserve these services. We’re paying enough for, through taxation, to get these services there. So it’s very important that we get them.



“So look, there’s a lot of things to be done and we’re looking forward to it.”