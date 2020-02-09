GE2020: Louth's McGahon - 'You have to lose a final to win a final'

Fine Gael candidate John McGahon has just arrived at the count centre and has had a few words with the Democrat.

Recognising that it might not be his day, he comments:

"Obviously it's disappointing enough for myself, but to be honest I really am delighted that I got 4,500 votes on my first time [running for election].

"I am really happy with it, I mean that sincerely. I have loved every single second of this campaign and met so many people across our entire county. I am so so grateful to FG people in County Louth who really got behind me in this campaign.

"You have to lose a final to win a final, so I'm after getting 4,500 votes in my first election in which was a tough election for Fine Gael, I'm 29, so I very much hope to be back."

Looking at the potential formation of the next government, McGahon rules out FG going into government with SF.

"From FG's perspective, I think it was absolutely right to rule out coalition with SF, because we're just polar opposites. Economically, socially, the whole lot."

"I actually think Micheal Martin needs to do what Trevor Sergeant did in 2007 and stand down and let someone else take over, and the two of them go into coalition together [SF and FF]", he adds.

Congratulating Sinn Féin on its success today, the Louth county councillor said:

"It is a great day for Sinn Féin and that has to be acknowledged, you have to hand them the credit."