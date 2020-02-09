Dundalk and north Louth lashed by Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara has battered areas of North Louth with moderate flooding visible in areas of the town and surrounding areas.



The area experienced high winds and heavy rain throughout the night which resulted in mild flooding throughout the town centre.



Louth is set to experience further windy conditions today as Storm Ciara produces strong to gale force and gusty west to southwest winds. Sunny spells and frequent squally showers throughout the day, some of hail and thunder. There will be a significant risk of coastal flooding and some surface flooding also. Afternoon temperatures ranging between 9 and 11 degrees.



A National Yellow Wind Warning has been extended to 12 am tonight and according to Met Eireann, “A combination of Spring Tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding”.



A National Yellow Snow and Ice Warning has also been issued by Met Eireann in the following hours. This warning was issued at 12 pm today and will be in effect from midnight tonight to midnight on Tuesday. Temperatures are set to average at 3 degrees in Louth tomorrow throughout the warning with dips expected.



Tomorrow will be very cold and windy with a mix of sunny spells and widespread wintry showers, leading to an accumulation of snow in certain places. Strong to near gale and gusty west to southwest winds are expected with gales along coasts.



The high tide warning was reported for the Louth region at 12 pm.



Coastal areas of North Louth have been most affected by Storm Ciara with The Gyles Quay area of the Cooley Peninsula experiencing high waves due to the wind resulting in flooding onto the road leading up to the beach.



The Main Street of Blackrock and The Loakers on the Dundalk Road are flooded with the sea level bordering the road.



The Fairgreen Road area of the town has suffered moderate flooding with high tides from the Castletown River.



Motorists are struggling to pass through the area due to this causing minor build-up of periodic traffic as drivers attempt to turn around.