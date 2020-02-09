Weather
MET ÉIREANN: Louth hit with snow and ice warning
Weather
WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann
Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for County Louth this afternoon for tomorrow.
"Widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes."
Valid from midnight tonight to midnight Tuesday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on