MET ÉIREANN: Louth hit with Status ORANGE weather warning as Storm Ciara bears down

Met Éireann has just issued a status orange wind warning which includes County Louth.

The warning comes in advance of the arrival of Storm Ciara tomorrow.

Met Eireann say that on Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.



A combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.

The warning is valid from 05:00 Sunday to 12:00 Sunday.