Louth County Council submitting second application for Bridge Street regeneration funds

Louth County Council confirmed at last Tuesday's Dundalk Municipal District meeting that they are preparing a new application to secure funding for improvement works to be carried out on Bridge Street.

Louth County Council said that they had learned from last year’s application to the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund which failed.

LCC revealed that they would try to secure the funding after Independent Cllr Maeve Yore asked for an update on the situation.

The council’s Director of Planning Services Frank Pentony replied that the team is working on a new application for the 2020 phase of funding, which has a closing date of March 27.

Mr. Pentony added it would be a more ‘robust’ application after the council took on board feedback from last year's application.