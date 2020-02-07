Call for driving licence services to be brought to Dundalk

Cllr Sean Kelly proposed a motion at the Dundalk Municipal District February meeting to bring services to process driving licences to the new RSA centre on the Newry Road in Dundalk.

Cllr Sean Kelly said: “We have a state of the art RSA building here in Dundalk - why can’t people get their licences here?

“People are having to travel 40 kilometers - it makes no sense at all to have to go this far to get a licence.

“I’m not expecting the RSA centre to open full-time, part-time hours would work. It’s the perfect location to house this type of stuff.

“People are having to be accompanied to the NDLS centre in Drogheda as they can’t drive if they are renewing or just receiving their first licence.”

Independent Cllr Maeve Yore: “It’s just common sense to have the services here in Dundalk. Especially for elderly people to have to be waiting for two and a half hours.”

Cllr Erin McGreehan added that she had recently had to drive her mother to the NDLS centre in Drogheda twice and had to wait in the car outside for “two hours” each time.

“It’s torture. I think we should be able to provide the services locally, especially for elderly people like my own mum and dad.”

Chair of the meeting Marianne Butler said it was an “excellent motion”.