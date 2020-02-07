Dundalk mum Grainne tells of stroke and cancer battle while pregnant

Dundalk woman Grainne McCann was the picture of health, with no worries or concerns about her physical wellbeing. She was a 32-year-old mother of two young boys, who were four and two, living a busy life taking care of her family and working four full days a week as a fund accountant in Dundalk.

Grainne admits she had been feeling unwell during the weeks leading up to the night of March 11, 2015 - frequently complaining of a headache and a sore neck. However, she felt as if these symptoms were a result of being run down from her busy lifestyle.

“I went to my GP, we had looked at sinus and headache, looking too much at the computer, the normal headache scenarios,” Grainne explained during a conversation with broadcaster Gerry Stevens, as part of The Strokecast podcast series.

She woke up on the morning of March 11 as normal, getting herself and the boys ready for school and work, a normal and frequent routine of the household during the week.

“It was a Friday. I had an extremely bloodshot right eye and just wasn’t feeling 100% but went to work as normal, did my day’s work, came home that evening.”

When she got home from work that evening, her husband was leaving for a Dundalk F.C game in Oriel Park and before he left he assured Grainne that if she wasn’t feeling 100% that he would stay at home, but she was convinced that she was alright, that she was going to put the boys to bed and then head to bed herself.

After putting her two year old down for the night, she headed for her older boys room to settle him down also, when she began to feel extremely unwell.

“The room just started to spin and I couldn’t see Adam. I couldn’t focus, I felt extremely ill. My body went very, very hot and I didn’t know what was happening”.

Suspecting that she may be taking a panic attack or developing symptoms of vertigo, she called her next-door neighbour to come into the house, as she had a front door key.

“I knew I would not be able to get down the stairs because I couldn’t get out of the bed but I didn’t realise it was because my leg wasn’t working”

Her neighbour came into the house and up to the room, at which time Grainne asked her if she would remove her youngest boy as she was in a state of distress due to the unfolding events. With the help of her neighbour, she had settled down in the room, yet she still felt uncomfortable and weak.

“I had come around, but my head, I had the most horrendous headache I’ve ever had.”

The neighbour rang Grainne’s husband to return home as she felt concerned about her state at the time. It was only when she tried to get Grainne up into her bed to walk, she realised that she was unable to walk, but still didn’t feel as if her situation was in dire straits.

“I still hadn’t thought anything about leg not working, arm not working that it was a stroke,” remembers Grainne.

Grainne’s husband, when he returned home, rang her mother to come out to the house and when she arrived, her mother made the decision to ring the doctor on call for assistance.

“He said if I couldn’t go to him, the only thing we could do was phone an ambulance,” Grainne adds.

During this time period, the young mother had taken a second episode. She felt dizzy and nauseous and attempted to get up to go into her ensuite, to which she was unable to.

“It was a foot away and I couldn’t make it, I couldn’t hold myself up. I was extremely sick. So my husband literally had to hold me up, but I still didn’t realise”.

The pair had come to an upsetting realisation when Grainne’s mother said that going to bed and getting some rest would help, with the hope that she would feel better when she woke up the next morning.

“I remember saying to Mammy, I think I gave her a fright when I said ‘No, I’m actually afraid if I go to sleep’”.

Grainne then spoke to the emergency call operator before the ambulance arrived and during that conversation, they asked Grainne if she could raise her two arms and certain phrases, which she could.

“My speech was never slurred, my arms were moving, my legs were moving, but I was extremely dizzy”.

The ambulance arrived and Grainne was transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where doctors began to investigate what may be happening.

“They were excellent, I was straight in. They gave me something for the sickness because I was still vomiting at this stage.

They were sending me for a CT scan and they also did a lumbar puncture that night”, said Grainne.

Both test results came back clear and the confusion continued until mid Friday night. On Saturday, Grainne was moved to the Medical Assessment Unit as there were no beds. The following day, she was moved to another ward. Again on Monday, she was moved on to another ward, this time being the Gynaelogical Unit as no other units at the time had beds available.

“The doctors would come in and we’d go through the symptoms. The headache had never gone. I still had the pain in my neck”.

Grainne explained that on Tuesday the team of doctors decided to send her for an MRI scan. Early on Wednesday morning, which happened to be Grainne and her husband’s fourth wedding anniversary, the doctors came into the room and shut the door and curtains.

“I thought oh, they’re kicking me out here, they’re gonna tell me that there’s nothing wrong with you, its a headache” Grainne recalls.

Grainne then received the shocking news that she had suffered a stroke, which completely took her by surprise.

“I was 32 years of age, I had a headache and a sore neck, a stroke didn’t even cross my mind.”

It turned out that Grainne had suffered a tear in the vertical artery of her brain, which caused a blockage to the blood flow therefore, causing the stroke at the back of her brain.

“You know, it happened so fast but also so slow.”

There was no previous injury or any seeming cause to trigger a stroke in such a young woman like Grainne, and according to her doctors, it was very uncommon.

“They needed to see the cause, it was spontaneous because, with mine, there was no reason. I hadn’t had any injury that I had known of, so it’s known as a spontaneous vertical artery dissection”.

Doctors were treating Grainne to ensure that she did not suffer a second stroke. She was treated with a dose of Aspirin to try to keep her blood thinner.

“It happened once and there was nothing to say that it may happen again”

Grainne had numerous blood tests to see if it was a genetic disorder of some description, but nothing showed up. The stroke that Grainne suffered did not require surgical intervention and was able to heal on its own, according to doctors in 3-6 months.

“Thankfully or not thankfully, it was just one of those things that happened.”

Through extensive work with the Stroke Team and Occupational Therapy, it was realised that Grainne had no significant long term damage physically from her ordeal. Even though her left side was affected through the two episodes she suffered at home, her mobility is “back as best as it can”, says Grainne.



Surprise

A number of months after Grainne had left the hospital, she was due to have follow up scans in order to check on the brain to make sure healing was happening as wanted, but instead in the meantime had received some news.

“So three months after I had come out of the hospital, we realised that we were having a baby, so I wasn’t able to have the CT scan”.

Grainne’s GP and Doctors decided due to the pregnancy news, that they would leave any follow-up testing until after the birth.

In March of 2018, Grainne eventually went for the follow-up scans where a thyroid nodule was discovered.

“It is a very common thing in young women but, because of my medical history, we decided that we weren’t going to take any chances and they did a biopsy on the 13th of July”.

Shock

After receiving the results of the biopsy, on October 8, 2018, Grainne was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“It came as a massive shock. After the stroke, I really felt like I was in denial, it was as if it didn’t happen.”

Doctors decided to remove Grainne’s thyroid completely on November 13 after previously taking a partial part of it as the tumour was of significant size and they didn’t want to take any chances. Grainne went through radioiodine treatment and was isolated in St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar for a week for the treatment.

She then had to move into her parent’s house for three weeks after she left the hospital as she couldn’t be around her children as her immune system was significantly low.

“During which time, it was my eldest boy’s birthday and my little girl’s birthday”.

The treatment worked and she eventually received the all clear.

After such a traumatic experience, Grainne went on to discover counselling for young people who have suffered a stroke.

“She helped me begin to accept the new person that I was after all of these medical situations and there were things that have happened but I came out the other side of them”.

This professional aid helped her to come to terms with the traumatic events which she had endured and start to rebuild her life again.

Grainne says that she went back to work five months post-stroke, but it was extremely difficult.

“After my maternity leave finished, I had realised that I wasn’t mentally or emotionally able to return. It’s only now where I think I may be able, after all of this time”

Reflecting back on the medical events that consumed her life for over four years, Grainne realised how vital asking and accepting help was for her recovery.

“Until you’re in that frame of mind, it’s hard to say”.