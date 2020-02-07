Louth Gardaí seize handgun, crossbow and cash during arrest

As part of an intelligence-led operation against serious criminal activity in the Drogheda District a search operation was carried out this morning, Friday 7th February 2020 in the Highlands area of Drogheda.

During the course of the search a handgun, ammunition, an assortment of offensive weapons including a crossbow, pepper spray, €4,000 in cash/cheques and a small number of controlled substances were seized.

One male in his 30s has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 30 Offences against the State Act 1939.

A garda spokesperson has said that "investigations are ongoing".