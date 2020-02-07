Big gathering for Dundalk man Dickie Callan's retirement from ABP

Colleagues, friends and family gathered recently in Canal Court Hotel, Newry to mark the retirement of one of ABP’s longest-serving employees, Dickie Callan.

Dundalk man Dickie began work with ABP in Ravensdale back in 1966. Over the next fifty years, as the company expanded around Ireland in many diverse areas of the Agri Food sector, Dickie moved up and down the country, training staff, developing work practices and overseeing structural changes in often outdated facilities.

As Roger Sheahan, Plant Manager in ABP Newry, pointed out “no matter the distance, Dickie always made it back to the family in Dundalk”.

It was clear from the many personal tributes paid on the evening, the high esteem in which Dickie Callan was held. This was particularly noticeable from the warm words expressed by staff, many of whom had joined ABP Newry as young people or as foreign employees over the last twenty-five years.

It was clear that Dickie had gone way over and above in his role as floor manager to not only train and encourage these young people, but also ensure they were taken care off as they settled into work in what was for many a new experience or indeed living and working in a different culture.