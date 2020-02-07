Dundalk man's ID recovered from backpack containing cannabis

A 22-year-old man whose photo ID was recovered from a backpack containing cannabis, which he’d thrown over a wall into a back garden as he tried to escape gardai, has been given a 12 month suspended sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Dylan Conway with an address at Barrack Close, Dundalk pleaded guilty to having the drug for sale or supply at Cooley Park, Dundalk on May 30th 2017.

The court heard how Gardai were on mobile patrol on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk when they saw two men standing on the footpath holding bicycles - including the defendant who was carrying a backpack.

On seeing the gardai they began to climb over a wall into Cooley Park and the backpack was thrown over the back wall of a property, but was later recovered.

It contained small bags of cannabis herb, gloves electronic weighing scales a grinder and a brown wallet – in which Dylan Conway’s photo ID was found. He was arrested that night, when he came back home and his mother phoned the guards to say he’d returned. The defendant claimed he was a heavy smoker and the drugs were for his own use.

He told gardai he had a drug habit for as long as he could remember.

The investigating officer told the court the accused would not be known to garda for the sale and supply of drugs and he believed it was a mistake and the accused will not come to garda attention in the future. Judge Gerard Griffin had put back the case in November saying “it’s crying out for a Probation report”.

Last Wednesday Judge John O’Connor imposed a 12 month suspended sentence which Judge Griffin had recommended if the report was positive, with an 18 month period of suspension during which the defendant must engage with the Probation Service, undergo urinalysis and attend appointments with the Turas Counselling Service.