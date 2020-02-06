Success for Dundalk bar at National Cocktail Championships

There was success for staff at Russells Gin Emporium, Dundalk and Shaky Bills, who took part in the National Cocktail Championships in Dublin on Tuesday.

Paul Borowski, who represented Shaky Bill’s Bar in Russells, was the recipient of the Best Bartender award at the Food & Bev Live event in Citywest Convention Centre.

Ellen Dolan, Shaky Bill’s, Jane Meehan, Russell’s Saloon and Ericka Brady, Shaky Bill’s were runners up in the category also. The staff were trained for the competition by fellow staff member and mixologist Aaron Mulligan.

The National Cocktail Championship & Bartender Awards 2020 were open to all bartenders and hospitality students in the Republic of Ireland.