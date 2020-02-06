Dundalk singer pens song for local Green Party candidate

Local musician Pete Johnson has penned a song supporting Green Party candidate for GE2020 in Louth & East Meath, Mark Dearey.

In the catchy tune, Pete calls out Greta Thunberg's "male white haters" and sings through a list of election issues - "healthcare, crime, the economy, pensions, retirement funds" - before telling people "none of this will matter if we're all underwater".

Pete said: "If you believe that climate change is not a hoax then please give this man a scratch he is simply the salt of the earth."

The local Green Party candidate seemed quite pleased with the original song saying: "Well now, it's not every day you get a rock song wrote about you. He might be crediting me with slightly more policies than I have worked on to date but I love it!"

Watch the video below:

