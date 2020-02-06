Dundalk Chamber visits Brussels for two-day mission

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce members Michael Gaynor and Paddy Malone, travelled to Brussels for a two day visit with Chambers Ireland.

This was a fact-finding post-Brexit visit and also came at the start of the new Parliament elected in the summer.

There were two threads common to all meetings - Brexit and the priority now being given to the “green agenda” by President Von der Leyen.

In all discussions on future policy it was repeated that the first assessment on all policy will be the environmental impact.

Michael Gaynor raised the issue of Europe’s attitude to the Irish-based beef industry and was critical of the EU Mercosur agreement allowing Argentina beef access to EU.

He added that “this was hardly eco-friendly when the carbon footprint of transportation was taken into account”.

Brexit was raised by Paddy Malone at a number of the meetings.

He expressed concern that there was not enough time to conclude a deal, the impact divergence by UK would have on cross border controls, if movement from Britain to Northern Ireland was not properly policed.

The Commission stressed its commitment to the SME sector and outlined support available to new and existing exporters.

They also emphasised their determination to tackle all barriers to trade including red tape and artificial manipulation.

There was also discussion on the Common Consolidated Tax Base.

Paddy Malone asked that the Commission approach this in two parts - A: the rate which was non-negotiable and B: the rules for calculating taxable profits as distinct from accounting profits. On the latter, Mr Malone added: “we should welcome such harmonisation”, with both Sean Kelly and Billy Kelleher (MEP’S for Ireland South) concurring.

Both Mr Malone and Mr Gaynor both emphasised the positive impact WuXi was having on Dundalk.

Mr Malone concluded: “The trip was a positive one in establishing links with other Irish Chambers and with some EU chambers.

“It allowed Dundalk’s business voice to be heard at this critical time for EU/UK relationships.”