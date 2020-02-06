Women's Aid Dundalk calls on election candidates to tackle Domestic Violence crisis

Women’s Aid Dundalk called out candidates and political parties who have not "paid any significant attention to the crisis of violence against women in County Louth in General Election 2020".

Launching #NoMoreExcuses2020, a National Manifesto for a Safe Ireland for All, Services Manager, Ann Larkin said that it was difficult to understand how such an enormous issue, affecting so many women and children, could continue to be side-lined from political conversation.

A spokesperson for Women's Aid Dundalk explained: "Despite the political inertia, research carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes in 2019 indicates that seven out of 10 people would be influenced in the way they would vote if a politician was to speak out against domestic violence.

"In their lifetime, at least 1 in 3 women in Ireland will experience abuse by a male partner. Domestic homicides have outpaced gangland murders by almost two to one in the last three years.

"In 2018, over 1,600 children lived in a refuge with their mothers. In the same year, there were 3,256 unmet requests for refuge because the services were full – that’s an average of 9 requests that had to be refused every day."

Ann explained: "For Women’s Aid Dundalk that means 41 women and 47 children lived in refuge and 303 requests for refuge couldn’t be met.

“It’s extremely disappointing and worrying that this issue, which affects so many women and children in our own county, doesn't seem to even feature as we head closer to the polls."

“But we continue to ignore this issue at our peril,” she continued. “A significant root cause of violence in our society is the knock-on effect of the extensive violence that happens in our homes.”

“We have seen all political parties commit to addressing endemic social problems like homelessness, the health crisis, and violence in the streets. But, nobody is joining the dots, and acknowledging that actually, what we need to do first and foremost is make our homes safe and equal and end the gender-bias that feeds and excuses gender-based violence.”

The Women's Aid statement continued: "International research shows that there is a strong intersection between attitudes towards gender equality and the risk and prevalence of gender-based abuse and coercive control.

"The manifesto also calls for increased funding, capacity and training for the creaking and overloaded services, like Women’s Aid Dundalk that respond to women first.

"It also highlights the intrinsic link between homelessness and domestic violence. Domestic abuse is the leading cause of homelessness for women and children. Housing instability is four times more likely for women who have experienced domestic abuse and coercive control compared with women who have not been victimised.

"Approximately one in four homeless women cites partner violence as a major contributor to their homelessness.

"The manifesto reflects the key policies reflective of the needs of all 38 members of Safe Ireland, the national social change agency working to end domestic abuse and coercive control, including Women’s Aid Dundalk. Over the coming days, Women’s Aid Dundalk will be encouraging local candidates to sign up to these policies so that they will be priorities in

the new Programme for Government."

"Women's Aid have drawn up the following suggestions to help improve the lives of women and children experiencing coercive control and domestic abuse can be transformed.



Five Lifelines – Five Red lines

1. Prevent Homelessness: Implement and resource a national action plan to provide immediate and long-term, safe and stable housing for women experiencing domestic abuse.



2. Reform the Justice System: Establish a consistent and high-quality justice system for survivors of domestic abuse by transforming the culture, capacity and accountability of the system. The justice system, as it exists, is not working for women.



3. Prioritise a National Prevention Strategy: Tackle gender inequality and inter-generational trauma by investing in programmes aimed at addressing the cultural and root causes of violence against women.

4. Strengthen the Services and Infrastructure that women and children rely on: Increase funding, capacity and training for the creaking and overloaded services that respond to women first.

5. Prioritise political leadership, investment and oversight. Appoint a Minister and Department. Commit to a multi-annual, inter-departmental financial package. Establish a dedicated and long-term Cabinet Sub-Committee.