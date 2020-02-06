Deaths in Louth - Thursday February 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Jack Leonard of Rathbrist Cottages., Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on February 4, 2020. Jack beloved husband of the late Patricia née Carolan and Maureen, Nuala, Gerard, Paula, Francis, Anne and Aidan and grandad of Samantha, Alan, Marie, Donna, Thomas, Aisling, Tina, Michelle, Erin, Gerard, Joseph, Gerard, Susan, Paul, Leila, Aoife and Chloe and 35 great grandchildren and brother of Bridget.

Jack will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (A91 AT27) from 12pm until 9pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Peter and Paul’s Church Tallanstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin McArdle of Nun’s Walk, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Balmarino House, Mornington and Carndonagh, Co. Donegal



On February 5, 2020, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Kevin, predeceased by his mam and dad Kevin and Bridget and brothers Joe and Gerry.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Eamonn, Jimmy and John, sisters Mary and Margaret, sisters in law, brothers in law, Margaret’s partner, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes (A92XN75), from 4 o’clock until 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

House private.

May he rest in peace



