Major Louth garda checkpoint detects 'number of offences'

Local gardai were out in force in Drogheda last night with a major checkpoint on the Bridge of Peace.

Gardai from the Roads Policing unit Drogheda, Drogheda Crime and Drugs unit, Armed Support unit Dundalk were part of the contingent.

According to gardai, a number of offences were detected and court proceedings are to follow.

Gardai also said a number of persons were tested for the presence of drugs in their system whilst driving, using a mobile drug testing system Drager 5000.