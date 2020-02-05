Elections in Louth: Childcare, housing, pensions and tax issues on voters’ minds

On a freezing cold January morning last week, the Democrat paid a visit to the Redeemer Resource Centre to chat with locals about the upcoming general election.

Set in the heart of Cox’s Demesne, the community centre was buzzing with activity as groups gathered to learn new skills, embark on personal development courses and most important of all, to have a chat and socialise over a cup of tea.

Aine Kelly, Donna Conroy and Terry Marie Jackson part of the IFI group in the Redeemer Centre

With just over a week left until the General Election 2020, the groups the Democrat met with had plenty of messages they wanted to send to local politicians who will be canvassing for their votes before D-day.

The first port of call was the centre’s youth group. The Democrat spoke with a bunch of local lads aged from 18 to 24 who were attending an early-morning communications workshop.

The general consensus when it came to voting was one of apathy. All of the young men told us they haven’t gotten their registration forms in time so they wouldn’t be voting on February 8.

However, the group still had plenty to say on the subject of local politicians. When The Democrat put a question to them asking if any local politicians had been knocking on doors around their estate (Cox’s Demense) yet there were plenty of headshakes.

Tiernan Farrell (20) said: “They’re all as bad as each other. I don’t trust any of them. I have to see someone doing something first before I would give them my vote.”

When The Democrat asked if there are any problems in their area that needed attention from local politicians there was a general consensus that funding for amenities for young people is desperately needed.

Dylan Mellon (18) said: “There’s nothing to do around here. They said they were going to do up the astro pitch - but nothing was done. Half of the pitch is burnt.

“There’s no one from around here running in the elections. They don’t know what’s going on here."

Tiernan Farrell added: “It leads to violence. People get wrapped up in other stuff when there is nothing to do.”

“I think they (the politicians) are more focused on other things. Like the homeless crisis. There are 10 boarded-up houses around our estate and the hospital here has hardly any services,” said Dylan.

When asked if they enjoy coming to the Redeemer Resource Centre, the local lads say they used to come to the centre for football training.

Tiernan Quigley adds: “Fair play to them for having the centre here.” All of the young men agree that The House, The Coxs

Demesne Youth and Community Project, which has been operating in the area for the past 21 years, is a brilliant resource and that they need “more things to do” like this in the area.

David Jackson (18) said: “The House in Cox’s needs more funding.”

Finally, before the Democrat, left we asked the group: “What would you like to say to politicians if you could send them a message?

Tiernan Farrell concluded: “Come down here and have a look for yourselves. People only ever hear of the place when something happens.”

With that the Democrat left the boys with their tutor to get on with the rest of their morning.

***************************

The Redeemer’s General Manager Colin Roche invited The Democrat to join a class of ladies, mostly made up of mums in their twenties and thirties. The coordinators of the Redeemers Women’s Group Donna Conroy and Emma McGuire led the way as they wheeled in a trolley packed with mugs of tea and buns.

The Democrat settled down at the table with the group and received a warm welcome from the ten women (which included three coordinators). The ladies told us they gather here every week to learn and take part in fun group activities such as barista training, forklift operation, mindfulness, childcare, and even “how to put together flat-pack furniture!” The group is funded by the International fund of Ireland.

Maeve Callan with Cathy Scott at the Senior citizens morning

“We’ve actually done so much over the last while when you think about it,” Terri Marie Jackson told The Democrat after listing off the many skills they have added to their bows. During the Democrat’s visit, the group was joined by Adrienne Hayes who was delivering a workshop on the STEPS program.



“It’s an American program from the Pacific Institute which helps people to explore their belief systems, thinking and behaviours, that might hold them back,” Adrienne explained, “It helps you to become solution-focused instead of problem-focused.”

It sounds like solid practical advice to us. Some of the women are single mums who were enjoying the breakaway for their little ones and were relishing the “chance to spend time with other adults.”

Edel Plummer, who has been attending the group for three years, explained: “Women, especially single parents, need community groups like this to combat isolation. It’s a break from being a parent - a chance to talk to people and build a support system.”

The conversation quickly turned to the upcoming elections and how local politicians could earn the mums’ votes.

Eva Conroy, a single mum from China who told The Democrat she is living in Dundalk without any family or social supports, and recently had to have multiple operations, called for politicians to put funding into affordable childcare options to support single mothers.

“What happens if I need to go into hospital again? Who will look after my son? I have another operation in June, I don’t know who will look after him then. We need more after school facilities,” the mum said.

In relation to applying for jobs and trying to look after her child, Eva continued: “How many employers want to take me on if I can only work between 10am and 1:30pm? In the summertime, it’s harder when there’s no school. I was looking for summer camps that would take him long enough. I found one in Newry that runs from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

“But how can I go there and back every day and have some free time to work? Most of the camps here run from 9am to 3pm and you have to pay extra if you want the service until 4pm.”

Adrienne Hayes with the IFI Group

When asked if any of the candidates had called to any of the women’s houses so far, Terri Marie said that two candidates had been canvassing in her area.

The mum of two explained: “I’m on the housing list seven years. I was offered a house just before Christmas. It was a landlord’s house that the council are renting.

“I told them I want new windows and gas heating installed because my two kids and me have asthma. The last house we were in, we were sick 90 percent of the time. I applied on the choice-based lettings website. But because I refused the house, I’m blocked off the list for a year.

“I think they need to be more clear on the choice-based lettings website. I was fobbed off by the council.”

Finally, The Democrat asked if there were any closing messages for politicians ahead of the general election?

“Send us more funding!” the IFI group echoed.

***********************

Keen to hear the opinions of people who have lived through many general elections, The Democrat then joined the Redeemers’ Senior Citizen’s Group.

The lively discussion, with a group of around 20 female pensioners kicked off with a bold statement from one of the groups members Cathy Scott who told The Democrat: “We might be old and decrepit, but our minds aren’t old!”

Madge McCabe, Alice Kirk and Josephine Foster at the Senior citizens morning in the Redeemer centre

Another group member countered Cathy’s statement shouting: “You can leave out the decrepit bit!” from across the room.

Cathy Scott kicked off the open debate telling us: “We’re very interested to what’s going on and we think that there should be more facilities like this for the elderly. We don’t want to be sitting at home all day.

“Our group was connected to the charity ALONE. They cut our funding about two years ago. We used to have arts and crafts classes and social clubs in Lis Na Dara. But ALONE abandoned us. Only for this lady here (Angela Carney) who volunteers and helps raise money for us, we wouldn’t be here.”

Another lady, who didn’t want her name to appear in print added from across the room: “The whole idea of having this group to come to - and thinking I have the social group at 11am the next day - it’s brilliant. It helps your mentality and boosts you up. It’s very important. If you are living on your own, talking to someone means a lot.”

Sheila Hughes, Mary Reilly and Tessie Crichtow at the Senior citizens morning

Angela Carney, who organises the meet up explained: “We book people in to teach activities - but it can be so expensive. The ladies pay €3 each. We usually have about 20 people joining us every week. It’s difficult because we are not a charitable organization. So we get no publicity. Dundalk Leader funds us, sometimes but the rest is up to ourselves.”

The conversation then turned to the health service, the homelessness crisis and the recent RTÉ leaders debate.

Another group member said: “The health service is a disgrace. Elderly people lying on trolleys for two to three days. I know someone who was discharged from hospital recently and there was no carer available to help her.

“And the homeless man who was injured recently when Dublin City Council moved him from his tent - they should have investigated that first. I think broken marriages can cause homelessness too.”

Another recurring topic at the seniors group was concern for younger people and struggles they face in current Irish economy.

“The amount of tax young people have to pay these days. It’s not fair,” another group member offered, “And people want their pensions at 65 - who is going to pay for that? I think the problem is the amount of people who are of pensionable age in Ireland now. The Government didn’t think. People are living longer.”

Mary D’arcy, who joined the group to teach an activity said: “The pensions plan is ridiculous. The age was set at 70 at one stage. But Charlie Haughey brought the age down and brought in the bus passes.”

“Well done, Charlie!” responded Cathy Scott before adding, “It’s also very difficult for young people working now and trying to pay childcare. The prices are always going up. A relative of mine, her creche put their prices up by €200 per month for her young child. He is in there from 8 to 5:30, so she doesn’t have much time to see him during the week. It’s just not right.”

When The Democrat asks the room if any politicians have called to their doors yet the response from the room is one of bemusement. One of the ladies told us: “They’re all afraid to call! They just put the leaflet in the door.”

“Did you watch the big debate the other night?” one of the ladies asks the room, referring to the RTÉ leaders debate which aired last Tuesday.

Mary Reilly told the group: “I did start watching but I turned it off and went to bed. It’s the same thing every year.” “They’re all dictating to one and other and having a go at each other,” another member added.

“And they all forgot about that big printer. The idiot didn’t measure it!” laughed Cathy Scott.

In terms of who will get the womens’ votes, most of the pensioners are still deciding.

Kathleen Duffy and Agnes Wheelan at the Senior Citizens morning in the Redeemer centre

“Fianna Fail and Fine Gael - they’re the same. You only see them when they’re looking for your vote,” one of the seniors added,

“Years ago people always voted either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil, whoever their family voted for.”

“People think more for themselves now. We’re not affiliated to any parties. In the past my father voted Fine Gael. My mother voted for Fianna Fáil - but she never told him that!” Cathy Scott added to the discussion.

Mary D’Arcy, who joined the group to teach an activity added: “There are positives (in Irish politics). We feel Simon Harris, and every other politician we went to, helped the Parents and Friends of Persons with an Intellectual Disability Dundalk group with funding for the respite centre here in Louth.”

Another question is thrown out to the floor by one of the women: “Should we give the Green Party a vote, for our children and grandchildren’s futures?”

Ms Scott isn’t so sure: “The Green Party will be putting in more taxes if they get elected. I think property tax should be abolished.”

It seems there is no party or candidate that is a clear winner here. As conversations about the election and local politicians carried on all around us, one woman was heard, rather dispiritingly - and hopefully in jest - in the background telling the women sitting next to her: “As my father used to say - they’re all as crooked as corkscrews.”