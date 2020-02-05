Dundalk doctors practice taking precautions against Coronavirus

A Dundalk doctor's practice is taking precautions against the Coronavirus.

Square Medical hung the below sign at the door to their practice in the Elgee building at Market Square.

The notice warns patients who have been to "China or any of the affected countries" in the last two weeks to "return to their car" and phone the practice instead.

There have been no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ireland to date.

However, a Chinese man living in Dublin is currently being tested for the deadly disease in St James Hospital, Dublin.

The man who is in his 40s had recently returned from China and was rushed to hospital on Monday night after he started displaying symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Dept. of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens who are currently in China, and whose presence is "not essential" to leave the country as the deadly virus spreads.