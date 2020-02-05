Dundalk school goes to the polls in mock general election - with interesting results

While the local electorate has to wait until Saturday, students from St Louis secondary school hosted a mock general election last Friday, with an impressive 66% turnout at the polls.

The highest turnout was among first, second and third years, but, rather surprisingly according to teacher Orla Drumgoole, the lowest student turnout was among sixth-year students.

The mock election was organised by first and second year Civil Social and Political Education (CSPE) students and took place in the Chapel Hall in the school last Friday. Mark Dearey of the Green Party was elected on the first count with a huge surplus, the second count saw Independent candidate, Peter Fitzpatrick through. The fifth count then saw Ruairi Ó Murchú of Sinn Fein over the line. After all eliminations, and without reaching the quota, it was deemed that Declan Breathnach of Fianna Fáil and Imelda Munster of Sinn Fein were elected without reaching the quota.

Orla added: “Interestingly, the younger students want the voting age to be reduced and the older ones don't - they think they are not well enough informed”.

One fifth-year student also made the suggestion that Leaving Certificate students should have weekly lessons on voting, as the CSPE curriculum ends after sitting the Junior Certificate.