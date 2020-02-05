'Can we realise that this junction isn't working?' Dundalk Cllr tells Council

At the Dundalk Municipal District's monthly meeting last night Louth County Council said that no changes will be made to the problematic St. Nicholas Quarter junction until a safety audit is carried out after the work is completed.

The response came in a reply to a motion brought up by Cllr Sean Kelly for Louth County Council to make the junction safer for road users.

Cllr Sean Kelly at Bridge St last year

At the meeting, Cllr Kelly said: "The one-way traffic system needs to be investigated in relation to the junction at Linen Hall Street. There was a funeral in St Nicholas Church last week and there was a hearse on the road.

"There was a lorry trying to turn and it couldn't get onto the road. There were cars beeping their horns at the grieving family. It's not acceptable.

"Can we realise that maybe this junction just isn't working. And can anything be done to resolve it?"

Cllr Conor Keelan called for a safety audit to be carried out on the junction as he had "serious concerns" about the current layout.

"Is the junction functioning at present? The money could have been spent on Bridge Street instead of widening the footpath at Linen Hall street."

Cllr Edel Corrigan added that she had received a number of complaints from constituents over the lack of parking spaces in the newly regenerated St Nicholas Quarter area.

"Is there any way we could reassess the number of parking spaces?" she asked.

Later in the meeting Cllr Sean Kelly added "all we are getting is total and utter grief" regarding the Linen Hall Street junction.

"Can we get the safety audit carried out as quick as possible and get the message out to people asap?" Cllr Kelly concluded.