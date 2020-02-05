Childcare sector is in ‘crisis’, says Dundalk childcare provider

A local childcare provider has said the sector is in “crisis” ahead of planned protests by creches nationwide this Wednesday.

Creches in County Louth will be protesting in an effort to highlight a range of issues facing the sector, including the continuation of rising insurance costs and the current pay scale for workers.

SIPTU, the largest trade union in Ireland which caters for childcare workers, has called for the introduction of a living wage of €12.30, and says that early years educators, despite their vast qualifications, earn only €11.45 on average nationwide, with many earning significantly less than this figure in childcare facilities locally.

“We’re very supportive of it. It’s not just for us as a service, it’s for the whole of childcare as the sector is in crisis at the moment,” explained the manager of a local childcare facility, when speaking to the Democrat last week.

The manager, who wished to remain anonymous, added: “Why would someone who has recently graduated come into the childcare sector with a Level 8 degree when you’re only going to receive minimum wage?”

In a notice posted on the Department of Children and Youth Affairs website from Pobal, creche owners were warned that they would not receive funding for the day if they closed or even partially closed for the day to participate in the protest. The local manager added: “If we weren’t in an election week, we feel as if we would very much be docked as a sector.”

Shortly after the warning was made public, the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Minister Zappone said that she had “considered the concerns and circumstances of the childcare sector” and ordered her department to permit payments to creches nationally that are set to close on the 5th of February to participate in the protest.

“The statements released by Pobal and the Minister definitely got more people on board with the protest so they had to retract what they said,” the local manager added.

The Early Years Alliance protest will commence at Parnell Square in Dublin on Wednesday the 5th of February at 11.30 am and will conclude in Merrion Square.