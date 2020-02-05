North Louth Cllr condemns second dumping incident in a week

North Louth Cllr Antóin Watters has called on the public to report suspicious vehicles who might be involved in illegal dumping.

The local Sinn Fein councillor took to Facebook condemn the latest dumping incident at Ravendale Park, which was just 5km away from another dumping incident in the Flagstaff area just last week.

Cllr Watters said: "Another dumping incident in Ravensdale Park within 5km of the incident last week in the Flagstaff area.

"I have no doubt both are connected. I would ask people to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles and report them to the Gardaí."