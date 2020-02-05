Deaths in Louth - Wednesday February 5 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Byrne of 14 St Daigs Terrace, Candlefort, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Inniskeen, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary, beloved wife of the late Patrick. Much loved mother of Miriam, Pauline, Babara and Patricia. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons in law Robbie and Ronnie, grandchildren Brian, Alisha, Cameron, Conor, Sarah, Sabriel, great-grandchildren Allannah and Aoibhean, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm Wednesday until 9pm and again Thursday from 2pm until removal at 6.30 to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, arriving for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Our Lady Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Doris Carron (née McGrath) of Ramparts, Greenore, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Francis' Nursing Home, Mount Oliver. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Francis.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family Mary, Patrick, Caroline, Stephanie, Keith and Olivia, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Kevin, Derek and Mark, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Caroline, sister-in-law Maureen, brothers-in-law Owenie and Peter, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Keith, Ramparts (Eircode A91 NY82) from 12 noon-10pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. James' Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis’ Nursing Home c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Wednesday morning, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anne Mee (née Muckian) of Lurgankeel, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Joe and dear mother of Alan, Dara, Joseph and Siobhan.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Judy and Jessica, son-in-law Marc, grandchildren Annabelle, Charlotte, Daisy, Arthur, Emily, brother Peter, sister-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 Y6K5) from 11am-9pm on Wednesday and from 11am on Thursday.

Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace



